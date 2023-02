ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno told BloombergTV, “for sure, we’re much closer to that terminal rate than before… We’re approaching it and I think March will be a great moment for us to be very clear about it.”

Meanwhile, for the central bank to slow tightening pace from current 50bps per meeting, Centeno said, “we really need to see inflation converging to 2% in the medium term”.

He added, the new forecasts in March are “going to tell us exactly where we are in that process”.