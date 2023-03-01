Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.5, output at 50.1

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 48.5 in February, down from January’s 48.8. Manufacturing output was finalized at 50.1, up from 48.9, a 9-month high.

Looking a some member states, readings for Italy (52.0, 10-mont high), Greece (51.7, 9-month high), Ireland (51.3, 4-month high), and Spain (50.7, 8-month high) improved. The Netherlands (48.7, 2-month low), France (47.4, 4-month low), Austria (47.1, 3-month low), and Germany (46.3, 3-month low) deteriorated.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“A marginal expansion of output reported by Eurozone manufacturers in February is welcome news in representing the first increase since last May… Unfortunately, inflows of new orders continued to fall at a marked rate, reflecting persistent weak demand… In the meantime, the combination of improved supply and sustained weak demand – as well as lower energy prices – is helping bring inflationary pressures down sharply”.

