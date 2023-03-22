NZ consumer confidence rose slightly to 77.7, but well below long-term average

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index rose slightly by 2.1 points to 77.7 in March, but still remains well below the long-term average of 108.8. The President Conditions Index and the Expected Conditions Index also increased, but are still far below their long-term averages of 106.1 and 100.6, respectively.

Despite the slight uptick in confidence, Westpac notes that households across the country continue to grapple with the increasing costs of living, higher mortgage rates, and a downturn in the housing market. The Expected financial situation has improved, but remains negative at -3.8, while the 1-year economic outlook has only slightly improved to -41.1, and the 5-year economic outlook has dropped to -10.8.

The mounting financial pressures are already affecting household spending, and as they become more pronounced, Westpac expects to see an increasing number of households winding back their spending over the next year. This weakness in consumer confidence could have significant implications for the overall economy, as household spending is a major driver of economic growth.

Full Consumer Confidence release here.