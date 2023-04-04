RBA holds cash rate steady, maintains tightening bias

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA has decided to keep the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60% amid ongoing uncertainty, but maintained its tightening bias. The central bank stated that some further tightening might be necessary, depending on developments in the global economy, household spending, inflation, and the labor market outlook.

In the official statement, RBA noted, “The Board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target.”

RBA’s central forecast anticipates inflation to decline over the next couple of years, reaching around 3% by mid-2025. The statement highlighted that “medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case.”

Despite the slowing growth in the Australian economy, labor market remains very tight. However, as economic growth slows, RBA expects unemployment to increase. The Board remains alert to the risk of a “price-wages spiral”, given the limited spare capacity in the economy and the historically low rate of unemployment.

Full RBA statement here.