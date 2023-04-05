RBA Lowe: To hold doesn’t imply tightening is over

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA Governor Philip Lowe, in a speech today, clarified that the decision to keep interest rates unchanged yesteday does not mark the end of tightening measures.

“The decision to hold rates steady this month does not imply that interest rate increases are over. Indeed, the Board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to return inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe,” he said.

Acknowledging that monetary policy is now in restrictive territory, Lowe said it was time to hold interest rates steady and gather more information. He also mentioned that RBA will review its monetary policy stance at the next meeting, taking into account updated forecasts and scenarios.

Full speech of RBA Philip Lowe here.