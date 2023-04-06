Thu, Apr 06, 2023 @ 09:19 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS 10-year yield plunges to 7-month low on worries of sharper slowdown

US 10-year yield plunges to 7-month low on worries of sharper slowdown

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Following weaker-than-expected private job data and services PMI, US 10-year yield dropped to its lowest level in seven months overnight. Despite these signs of a potential cooling in the economy, which could prompt the Fed to ease up on tightening measures, major stock indexes closed mixed, suggesting that investors may be more concerned about a sharper slowdown on the horizon.

Technically, 10-year yield is approaching a critical support level at 55 week EMA (now at 3.237). A rebound around the EMA, followed by a break of 3.61 resistance, would initially signal a short-term bottoming. More importantly, this would argue that price fluctuations from 4.333 are merely a medium-term corrective pattern.

However, firm break of the 55 week EMA could indicate that 10-year yield is already correcting the whole uptrend that began at 0.398 (2020 low). In this scenario, a deeper decline through the 3% handle to 38.2% retracement of 0.398 to 4.333 at 2.829 could occur before finding sufficient support for a sustainable bounce.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.