S&P 500 stays near term bullish after biggest rally since Jan

US stocks rallied strongly overnight, the DOW and S&P 500 recording their largest rallies since January, and NASDAQ since March. The turnaround in sentiment was driven by Meta’s impressive quarterly performance, which saw shares close up 14%. Additionally, weaker-than-expected Q1 GDP data fueled expectations that Fed is getting closer to ending its tightening cycle, providing ammunition for pessimists to call for a potential rate cut before year-end should the economy continue to deteriorate.

Technically, DOW, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all found robust support from their respective 55 D EMA this week. In the case of SPX, the development keeps the rally from 3808.83 alive. Near-term outlook remains bullish as long as 4049.35 support level holds. Break of 4195.44 resistance will confirm resumption of the overall rebound from 3491.58.

Meanwhile, a critical obstacle lies in the 4325.28 cluster resistance (61.8% retracement of 4818.62 to 3491.58 at 4311.69) for SPX. Sustained break of this cluster resistance will pave the way for further rally towards historical high of 4818.62. The market’s reaction to the 4300 handle will largely depend on next week’s FOMC rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.