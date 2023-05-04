UK PMI services finalized at 55.9, reignited inflationary pressures

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Services were finalized at 55.9 in April, marking a significant increase from March’s 52.9 and the highest reading since April 2022. S&P Global highlighted that demand conditions continued to improve, with higher salary payments contributing to steeper cost inflation. PMI Composite was finalized at 54.9, up from March’s 52.2.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated, “A strong rate of service sector growth meant that the UK economy started the second quarter of 2023 in positive fashion. Overall private sector output expanded at the fastest pace for one year, despite another fall in manufacturing production during April.”

Moore added that service providers experienced the steepest upturn in new work for 13 months, as resilient consumer spending combined with a turnaround in demand for business services to boost overall order books. However, he also noted that the swift rebound in customer demand appears to have reignited inflationary pressures, with around 34% of the survey panel reporting a rise in their prices charged in April, roughly three times higher than the pre-pandemic average.

Full UK PMI Services release here.