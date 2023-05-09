BoJ Ueda sees position signs in trend inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to encouraging signs in trend inflation during a recent parliamentary session. “We’re seeing some positive signs in trend inflation, including inflation expectations,” Ueda said. He added that once the BOJ could foresee inflation stably and sustainably meeting their 2% target, they would “abandon yield curve control and then move towards shrinking the bank’s balance sheet.”

Ueda also spoke about the upcoming monetary policy review, stating it would critically examine the benefits and side effects of past monetary policies. The review process will include workshops with private academics. However, the governor clarified that the central bank did not have any preconceived notions about how the review could influence future monetary policy decisions.

“We will take necessary policy steps at each of our rate reviews, with an eye on financial and price developments, even while we conduct the review,” Ueda stated.