ECB Schnabel: Tightening to continue until clear sustained decline in core inflation

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to stringent measures to restore inflation to 2% target during an event in Frankfurt yesterday. Citing current data, she stated, “there is no doubt that we have to do more to bring inflation back to our 2% target in a timely manner.”

Schnabel emphasized ECB’s readiness to “raise rates decisively until it becomes clear that core inflation is also declining on a sustained basis.” This stance aligns with recent remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde, who Schnabel notes, “has made it absolutely clear that the slowdown in rate hikes is not an indication that we’ll stop raising rates any time soon.”

Contrary to market expectations for potential rate cuts this year, Schnabel argued such predictions were “highly unlikely for the foreseeable future,” pointing to the likelihood of prolonged high rates.

She observed that inflation momentum in Eurozone remained high for all items except energy, and price pressures were spreading across most consumption basket components. Despite the fading supply-side shocks from bottlenecks and energy prices, Schnabel highlighted the strength of the labor market, the uptick in wage growth, and high corporate profit margins. These factors underline the complex economic the ECB must navigate to achieve its inflation target.