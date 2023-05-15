Mon, May 15, 2023 @ 20:34 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed's Goolsbee highlights yet to be seen impact of Rate Hikes

Fed’s Goolsbee highlights yet to be seen impact of Rate Hikes

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an interview with CNBC, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that the full impact of the 500 basis points increase executed over the past year has yet to fully materialize. He expressed concern over the tight credit conditions that currently prevail and urged careful monitoring of the economic landscape.

Goolsbee mentioned that his support for a rate hike earlier this month was a “close call.” He stated, “The thing that made it a close call for me is this big question mark about what is going to be the impact of this on credit conditions.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.