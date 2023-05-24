NZD/USD dives after dovish RBNZ hike

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBNZ raised OCR by 25bps to 5.50% today, reaching the projected peak interest rate. The decision was made by a 5-2 vote, with two committee members voted for no change. The central bank noted that “The OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future, to ensure that consumer price inflation returns to the 1% to 3% annual target range, while supporting maximum sustainable employment.”

The overall announce was seen as being dovish by the markets, sending New Zealand Dollar broadly lower. NZD/USD’s break of 0.6181 support confirms resumption of the decline from 0.6383 for retesting 0.6083/0.6110 support zone.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

More importantly, the development is inline with the view that corrective pattern from 0.6083 has completed with three waves up to 0.6383. That is, the decline from 0.6537 might be ready to resume too. Firm break of 0.6083 will target 100% projection of 0.6537 to 0.6083 from 0.6383 at 0.5929.