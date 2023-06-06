Tue, Jun 06, 2023 @ 05:41 GMT
HomeLive CommentsRBA surprises with 25bps hike, to give itself greater confidence

RBA surprises with 25bps hike, to give itself greater confidence

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

RBA surprises the market by raising the cash rate target rate, by 25bps to 4.10. Tightening bias is maintained as “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe”.

The central bank noted that while inflation is “still too high” even though it has “passed its peak.” Also, it will be “some time yet” before inflation falls back to target range. It explained, “this further increase in interest rates is to provide greater confidence that inflation will return to target within a reasonable timeframe”.

Growth “has slowed” and labor market conditions “remain very tight” even though eased. Wages growth “has picked up” but is “still consistent with the inflation target”. The path to soft landing “remains a narrow one” and a “significant source” of uncertainty continues to be household consumption.

Full RBA statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.