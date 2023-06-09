China CPI ticked up to 0.2% yoy in May, but PPI down -4.6% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China CPI ticked up slightly from 0.1% yoy to 0.2% yoy in May, above expectation of 0.1% yoy. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed from 0.7% yoy to 0.6% yoy.

Food price rose 1.0% yoy, up from prior month’s 0.4% yoy. However, price for industrial consumer products dropped -1.7% yoy, worse than April’s -1.5% yoy. On a month-on-month basis CPI dropped -0.2% mom, deeper than April’s -0.1% mom.

PPI dropped from -3.60% yoy to -4.6% yoy, below expectation of -3.9% yoy. That’s also the steepest decline in seven years since May 2016.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dong Lijuan, an NBS statistician, said the consumer inflation picked up marginally with the gradual recovery in consumer demand, while the fall in factory-gate prices was affected by declining international commodity prices, weak demand for industrial products at both home and abroad, as well as a high comparison base in the previous year.