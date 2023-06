US initial jobless claims was unchanged at 262k in the week ending June 10, well above expectation of 246k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 9k to 247k, highest since November 20, 2021 when it was 249k.

Continuing claims rose 20k to 1775k in the week ending June 3. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -6k to 1778k.

Full US jobless claims release here.