Australia PMI composite fell to 50.5, RBA has time on their side

Australia PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 48.4 to 48.6 in June. PMI Services fell from 52.1 to 50.7. PMI Composite declined from 51.6 to 50.5.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank said:

“The loss of momentum in recent months will probably give the RBA some comfort that economic activity is slowing down across the economy in 2023, following their consecutive rate hikes in May and June…

“The survey suggests that the RBA has time on their side and does not necessarily need to hike rates again in July. The slowdown taking place across the economy provides further evidence that the point at which the RBA can undertake a genuine pause in their tightening cycle is getting closer.

“We cannot rule out a further hike in the next few months, but we are close to a level of interest rates whereby the RBA can sit back for 4-6 months and observe the effects of past interest rate increases.”

Full Australia PMI release here.