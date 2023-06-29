Eurozone economic sentiment fell to 95.3, EU down to 94.0

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 96.4 to 95.3 in June, slightly below expectation of 96.0. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 104.6 to 105.0. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 21.6 to 20.4. Industry confidence fell from -5.3 to -7.2. Services confidence fell from 7.1 to 5.7. Retail trade confidence fell from -5.3 to -6.0. Construction confidence fell from -0.3 to -2.0. Consumer confidence improved from -17.4 to -16.1.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 95.1 to 94.0. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 103.9 to 104.3. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 21.2 to 20.1. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI deteriorated in Germany (-1.9), Italy (-1.1), the Netherlands (-1.0) and Spain (-0.9), while it remained virtually unchanged in Poland (-0.1) and improved in France (+0.8).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone ESI release here.