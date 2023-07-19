Australia leading index records 11th consecutive negative month

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia’s Westpac Leading Index rose to -0.51% in June from -1.01% in May, marking the eleventh consecutive negative print. This trend indicates that the Australian economy is likely to operate below its potential trend over the six to nine months outlook.

In light of these results, Westpac maintains a modest forecast for Australian economic growth. It expects modest expansion of 0.3% over the year to June 2024, with contraction in consumer spending of -0.2%.

Commenting on the upcoming RBA meeting on August 1, Westpac anticipates a 25 bps hike in interest rate. It noted, “By the August meeting we expect that the Board will be dealing with an inflation read still above 6%; an unemployment rate registering nearly 1ppt below the Board’s current estimate of full employment; and the recent report from the national accounts showing unit labour costs growing at 7.9% over the year.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Australia Westpac Leading Index release here.