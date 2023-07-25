Tue, Jul 25, 2023 @ 09:05 GMT
Germany's Ifo business climate fell to 87.3, economy turning bleaker

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index has fallen for the third consecutive month in July, from 88.6 to 87.3, slightly missing expectation of of 88.0. Both the Current Assessment Index and Expectations Index noted a drop, signaling a potential slowdown in Europe’s largest economy.

Current Assessment Index, which measures the present business conditions, dropped from 93.7 to 91.3, falling short of the expected 93.0. Meanwhile, Expectations Index, which gauges future business prospects, slipped from 83.8 to 83.5, although it managed to outperform the expectation of 83.0.

Ifo, the institute that conducts the survey, delivered a grim prognosis for the German economy. “The situation in the German economy is turning bleaker,” they said in their statement.

A breakdown by sectors shows a similar trend, with all reporting lower figures. Manufacturing took a hit, dropping from -9.7 to -14.2. Services sector also posted a decline, falling from 2.7 to 0.9. Trade sector suffered a fall from -20.2 to -23.7, and construction, too, saw a downturn, from -20.5 to -24.0.

Full Germany Ifo release here.

