US CPI and core CPI rose 0.2% mom in Jul, matched expectations

US CPI and core CPI rose 0.2% mom in July, matched expectations. Food prices rose 0.2% mom,Energy prices rose 0.1% mom. The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 90 percent of the increase, with the index for motor vehicle insurance also contributing.

For the 12 months, headline CPI rose slightly from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy, below expectation of 3.3% yoy. Core CPI slowed slightly from 4.8% yoy to 4.7% yoy, below expectation of being unchanged. Food prices were up 4.9% yoy while energy prices were down -12.5% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.