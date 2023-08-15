Tue, Aug 15, 2023 @ 16:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada CPI rose to 3.3% yoy in Jul, up 0.6% mom

Canada CPI rose to 3.3% yoy in Jul, up 0.6% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canadian inflation, measured by CPI, accelerated in July, posting a 0.6% mom increase, doubling expected rise of 0.3% mom. This upward tick, a substantial leap from June’s 0.1% gain, was significantly influenced by higher travel tour prices.

On a year-on-year basis, July’s CPI leapt from 2.8% yoy to 3.3% yoy , outpacing anticipated 3.0% yoy . A notable factor behind the rapid rise in the headline consumer inflation is base-year effect in gasoline prices. The previous year’s steep decline in gasoline prices for July 2022, which saw a -9.2% drop, has ceased to affect the current 12-month trajectory.

Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 4.1% yoy, edging up from 4.0% yoy in June. Excluding energy, CPI decelerated to 4.2% yoy after 4.4% yoy increase in June.

CPI median slowed from 3.9% yoy to 3.7% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed down from 3.7% yoy to 3.6% yoy, above expectation of 3.5% yoy. CPI common also fell from 5.1% yoy to 4.8% yoy, below expectation of 5.0% yoy.


Full Canada CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.