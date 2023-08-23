Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 05:08 GMT
NZ retail sales volume down -1.0% qoq in Q2, value down -0.2% qoq

New Zealand’s retail sales volume for Q2 plummeted by -1.0% qoq, settling at NZD 25B. This decline starkly contrasts with market forecasts which had anticipated a milder contraction of just -0.2% qoq. A broad-based slump was evident, as 11 out of 15 industries reported reduced seasonally adjusted sales volumes.

Highlighting the sectors that bore the brunt of this downturn, food and beverage services saw a sharp decline of -4.4%. Hardware, building, and garden supplies trailed closely, recording a -4.8% drop. These sectors emerged as the primary drags on the overall sales volume for the quarter.

While sales volume took a hit, retail sales value also showed signs of weakness, contracting -0.2% qoq to land at NZD 30B. Once again showcasing the breadth of the downturn, seven out of 15 industries registered a fall.

Full NZ retail sales release here.

