Japan’s industrial production slips -2% in Jul, but retail sales resilient

Japan’s industrial production took a hit in July, falling by a worse-than-expected -2.0% mom, versus consensus forecast of -1.4% mom. The seasonally adjusted production index stumbled to 103.6, based on 2020 base of 100.

Production was primarily pulled down by substantial drops in electronic parts and devices, which declined -by 5.1% mom. Also, production machinery output shrank by -4.8% mom, with semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment plunging a stark 16.4% mom. However, not all was grim. Production of automobiles showed a modest uptick of 0.6% mom, attributed to the easing of supply chain bottlenecks.

A Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry official remarked that the slump in output across various sectors was largely due to diminishing domestic and overseas orders. Consequently, METI has revised its assessment of industrial output from “showing signs of moderately picking up” to “fluctuated indecisively.”

Despite the grim industrial landscape, manufacturers surveyed by METI are optimistic, projecting a 2.6% rise in output for August and a 2.4% increase in September.

In contrast to the industrial sector’s lackluster performance, retail sales exhibited considerable strength. Sales surged 6.8% yoy in July, beating expectations of a 5.4% yoy increase. This marks the 17th consecutive month of expansion since March 2022. Additionally, retail sales increased 2.1% mom in July, recovering from a -0.6% mom decline in the previous month.