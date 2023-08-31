China’s PMI manufacturing edges up to 49.7, fifth month in contraction

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s official PMI Manufacturing for August rose slightly to 49.7, surpassing market expectations of 49.5. Despite the increment, this marks the fifth consecutive month that the metric is below the 50-threshold, signaling a contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Key sub-indexes within the PMI data painted a mixed picture. Production sub-index saw improvement, rising from 50.2 in July to 51.9 . Similarly, the gauge for new orders nudged up to 50.2 from 49.5. On the downside, new export orders sub-index stayed low at 46.7, though it was slightly up from 46.3 , marking its fifth consecutive month in contraction territory.

Manufacturers’ business expectations did see some improvement, rising from 55.1 to 55.6, indicating a slight uptick in future outlook despite current headwinds.

Zhao Qinghe, a senior official from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, commented on the situation. “The survey results show that insufficient market demand is still the main problem that enterprises are facing, and the foundation for the recovery and development of the manufacturing industry needs to be further consolidated,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMI Non-Manufacturing fell from 51.5 to 51.0, missing market expectations of 51.1, although it still remains in the expansionary territory above 50.