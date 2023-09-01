Fri, Sep 01, 2023 @ 15:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM manufacturing rose to 47.6, corresponds to -0.4% annualized GDP contraction

US ISM manufacturing rose to 47.6, corresponds to -0.4% annualized GDP contraction

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose from 46.4 to 47.6 in August. New orders dropped from 47.3 to 46.8. Production rose from 48.3 to 50.0. Employment rose from 44.4 to 48.5. Prices rose from 42.6 to 48.4.

ISM said: “This is the 10th month of contraction and continuation of a downward trend that began in June 2022. That trend is reflected in the Manufacturing PMI’s 12-month average falling to 47.8 percent. Of the five subindexes that directly factor into the Manufacturing PMI, none are in growth territory.”

“The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI and the overall economy indicates that the August reading (47.6 percent) corresponds to a change of minus-0.4 percent in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full ISM manufacturing release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.