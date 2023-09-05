RBA holds rates steady at 4.10%, maintains hawkish bias

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA held its cash rate target unchanged at 4.10% in a widely expected move, offering additional time to evaluate impact of previous interest rate hikes and evolving economic outlook. Although the central bank maintained hawkish bias, it emphasized that future decisions would be highly data-dependent, particularly scrutinizing global economic trends, household spending, and conditions in labor and inflation.

In its accompanying statement, the RBA noted, “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe.”

RBA stated that the Australian economy is undergoing a period of “below-trend growth,” a situation expected to persist. Unemployment rate is anticipated to rise gradually to around 4.5% by the end of next year. Recent data suggests that inflation will likely re-enter the 2-3% target range over the forecast horizon.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, it cautioned that uncertainties abound, including the persistent nature of services price inflation observed overseas, which could manifest similarly in Australia. Other uncertainties revolve around the lag effects of monetary policy, labor market’s response to slower economic growth, and behavior of firms in their pricing and wage-setting decisions.

It also expressed concerns about the household sector. Global uncertainties, particularly those related to the Chinese economy, were noted as an additional risk, given the ongoing stresses in China’s property market.

Full RBA statement here.