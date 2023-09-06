Australia GDP grew 0.4% qoq on capital investment and services exports

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia’s GDP saw 0.4% qoq growth in Q2, aligning perfectly with market expectations. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of economic growth for the nation. The economy exhibited resilience with a 3.4% annual growth rate for 2022-23 financial year, comfortably surpassing 10-year pre-pandemic average of 2.6%.

However, it wasn’t all good news: nominal GDP dropped by -1.2% qoq in the June quarter. GDP implicit price deflator also fell -1.5%, primarily due to -7.9% decline in terms of trade. Export prices fell by -8.2%, exceeding -0.3% fall in import prices. Despite this, domestic price growth remained stable at 1.2%, buoyed by increases in household rents, food prices, and the cost of capital goods, which escalated due to Australian Dollar’s depreciation.

The positive quarterly GDP numbers were largely driven by two key factors: capital investment and the exports of services. Total gross fixed capital formation surged by 2.4%, reflecting growth in both public and private investment sectors.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Services exports soared 12.1%, with a significant push coming from 18.5% uptick in travel services.

Net trade in goods added 0.5% to GDP, with 2.5% rise in goods exports led mainly by mining commodities.

Household spending, on the other hand, remained rather muted, contributing just 0.1T to the GDP growth with modest 0.1% increase.

Full Australia GDP release here.