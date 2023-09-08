Fed Logan: Skipping in Sep does not imply stopping

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan remains unconvinced that the central bank has fully “extinguished excess inflation”, and “there is work left to do.”

With the upcoming FOMC meeting slated for September 19-20, Logan noted “another skip could be appropriate.” However, she was quick to add that “skipping does not imply stopping,” suggesting that further policy actions might still be on the table.

Logan expressed a consciousness of the dual risks presented at this junction: the peril of sustained high inflation and the danger of dampening the economy too much.

With this in mind, she emphasized, “In coming months, further evaluation of the data and outlook could confirm that we need to do more to extinguish inflation.”