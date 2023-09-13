US CPI at 0.6% mom, 3.7% yoy; CPI core at 0.3% mom, 4.3% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US CPI rose 0.6% mom in August, matched expectations. CPI core (ex food and energy) rose 0.3% mom, above expectation of 0.2% mom. Energy index was up 5.6% mom. Food index was up 0.2% mom. Gasoline was the largest contributor to monthly CPI rise, accounting for over half of the increase. Another contributor was shelter index, which rose for the 40th consecutive month.

For the 12 months period, headline CPI rose from 3.2% yoy to 3.7% yoy above expectation of 3.6% yoy. CPI core slowed from 4.7% yoy to 4.3% yoy, matched expectations. Energy index decreased -3.6% yoy. Food index rose 4.3% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.