UK public anticipates elevated inflation and ascending interest rates, BoE survey reveals

Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey for August has shed light on how the public perceives inflation trends and the likely moves by the central bank.

Interestingly, public’s perception of current inflation rate seems to have moderated, with a median estimate of 8.6%. This is a full percentage point decline from 9.6% recorded in May. This suggests that the public may feel the worst of inflationary surge has passed.

However, expectations for inflation over the short to medium term are slightly more elevated. The median expectation for inflation over the next year stood at 3.6%, a modest uptick from 3.5% three months ago. Looking a bit further out, the 12-month period after next, expectations rose to 2.8% from 2.6% in the prior survey.

Regarding BoE’s policy path, a significant 63% anticipate interest rate hike over the next year, marking an increase from 57% in May. Meanwhile, those expecting rates to remain stable accounted for 19%, a slight decrease from prior reading of 20%.

Full Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey release here.