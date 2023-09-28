Thu, Sep 28, 2023 @ 09:28 GMT
Eurozone economic sentiment fell to 93.3, EU down to 92.8

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped slightly from 93.6 to 93.3 in September, down for the fifth month. Employment Expectation indicator rose from 102.2 to 102.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 19.8 to 21.5.

Eurozone  industry confidence rose from -9.9 to -9.0. Services confidence dropped from 4.3 to 4.0. Consumer confidence fell from -16.0 to -17.8. Retail trade confidence dropped from -5.1 to -5.7. Construction confidence fell from -5.4 to -6.2.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator rose from 93.2 to 92.8. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI deteriorated in Spain (-3.2) and Italy (-2.2), while it improved in France (+2.7). Sentiment in Germany (+0.3), the Netherlands (+0.3) and Poland (-0.1) remained virtually stable.

