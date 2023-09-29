US PCE inflation rose to 3.5% yoy in Aug, core PCE down to 3.9% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US personal income rose 0.4 mom or USD 87.6B in August, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.4% mom or USD 83.6B, below expectation of 0.5% mom. That includes USD 47.0B increase in spending for services, and USD 36.7B increase in spending for goods.

For the month, headline PCE price index rose 0.4% mom, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Core PCE price index rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Prices for goods increased 0.8% mom and prices for services increased 0.2% mom. Food prices increased 0.2% mom and energy prices increased 6.1% mom.

From the same month one year ago, headline PCE price index rose from 3.4% yoy to 3.5% yoy, matched expectations. Core PCE price index slowed from 4.3% yoy to 3.9% yoy, matched expectations. Prices for goods increased 0.7% yoy and prices for services increased 4.9% yoy. Food prices increased 3.1% yoy and energy prices decreased -3.6% yoy.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.