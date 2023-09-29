Fri, Sep 29, 2023 @ 15:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE inflation rose to 3.5% yoy in Aug, core PCE down...

US PCE inflation rose to 3.5% yoy in Aug, core PCE down to 3.9% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US personal income rose 0.4 mom or USD 87.6B in August, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.4% mom or USD 83.6B, below expectation of 0.5% mom. That includes USD 47.0B increase in spending for services, and USD 36.7B increase in spending for goods.

For the month, headline PCE price index rose 0.4% mom, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Core PCE price index rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Prices for goods increased 0.8% mom and prices for services increased 0.2% mom. Food prices increased 0.2% mom and energy prices increased 6.1% mom.

From the same month one year ago, headline PCE price index rose from 3.4% yoy to 3.5% yoy, matched expectations. Core PCE price index slowed from 4.3% yoy to 3.9% yoy, matched expectations. Prices for goods increased 0.7% yoy and prices for services increased 4.9% yoy. Food prices increased 3.1% yoy and energy prices decreased -3.6% yoy.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.