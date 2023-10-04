ECB’s Lagarde: Rates reached level for timely return of inflation to target

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated in a speech today that current interest rates are at the level to return inflation to target in a timely manner. She also laid out three criteria for future decisions.

“Based on our current assessment, we consider that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to our medium-term target”, Lagarde said.

Further shedding light on ECB’s decision-making framework, Lagarde stated that their “future decisions will continue to be based on these three criteria.” She detailed these criteria as: “the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.”

Full speech of ECB Lagarde here.