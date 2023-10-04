Wed, Oct 04, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
ECB's Lagarde: Rates reached level for timely return of inflation to target

By ActionForex.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated in a speech today that current interest rates are at the level to return inflation to target in a timely manner. She also laid out three criteria for future decisions.

“Based on our current assessment, we consider that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to our medium-term target”, Lagarde said.

Further shedding light on ECB’s decision-making framework, Lagarde stated that their “future decisions will continue to be based on these three criteria.” She detailed these criteria as: “the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.”

Full speech of ECB Lagarde here.

Learn Forex Trading

