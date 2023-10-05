Thu, Oct 05, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE survey shows business inflation expectations cool

BoE survey shows business inflation expectations cool

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE’s Decision Maker Panel survey for September indicating an anticipated ease in output price inflation, slowly easing CPI inflation expectation, and subtle nuances in wage growth predictions

A notable takeaway from the survey is the anticipated decline in output price inflation over the next year. Businesses foresee their year-ahead own-price inflation at 4.8%, a slight moderation from the 5.0% noted in the preceding three months to August. This decline hints at an expectation of easing price pressures, offering a counter-narrative to prevalent inflation concerns.

On the consumer front, one-year ahead CPI inflation expectations inched higher to 4.9% in September from 4.8% in August. However, a broader perspective reveals a decline, with the three-month moving average dipping by 0.3 percentage points to 5%. Looking further ahead, three-year CPI inflation expectations held steady at 3.2% in September, unaltered from August.

In the realm of wages, the anticipated year-ahead wage growth was static at 5.1% on a three-month moving average basis. September’s single-month reading did register a slight uptick to 5.2%, a 0.2 percentage point increment from August. However, these expectations are notably subdued compared to realised wage growth.

Full BoE DMP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.