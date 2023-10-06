Japanese wages growth underwhelm as real income sinks for 17th mth

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Subdued wage growth data in Japan is raising eyebrows, particularly at BoJ. An essential element for the central bank’s policy normalization is the establishment of a harmonious cycle between wage growth and prices. The recent figures, however, indicate that this equilibrium remains elusive.

In August, labor cash earnings in Japan rose by a meager 1.1% yoy. This increase, while consistent with the prior month, fell short of the anticipated 1.5% growth. Furthermore, base salary growth, although increasing to 1.6% yoy from the preceding month’s 1.4%, has yet to manifest signals of a robust and sustainable upward momentum.

The bright spot, perhaps, is the increase in overtime pay, which is often used as an indicator of business vibrancy, as 1.0% yoy ascent was observed, rebounding from July’s flat growth.

However, inflation-adjusted real wages continued their downward spiral for the 17th consecutive month. August’s real wages declined by -2.5% yoy, surpassing the projected -2.1% yoy dip. This trend starkly reveals that despite any increments, wages are struggling to keep up with the consistent price surges, placing added strain on the average consumer’s pocket.

Also released, household spending, a critical driver of economic activity, contracted by -2.5% yoy, a figure that, while better than the anticipated -4.3% yoy decline and an improvement from July’s -5.0% yoy reduction, still underscores constrained consumer expenditure.