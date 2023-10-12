UK GDP shows modest 0.2% mom growth in Aug, services the sole contributor

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK’s GDP data for August reveals a mixed bag of results, characterized by modest growth and a sector-specific performance variance. The economy grew by 0.2% mom, aligning with market expectations

Dissecting the numbers, the services sector emerges as the sole contributor to GDP growth, registering a 0.4% mom increase. Contrastingly, the production output faced a downturn, shrinking by -0.7% mom , while the construction sector similarly contracted by -0.5% mom .

In a more expansive view, the 0.3% rise in GDP over the three months leading to August paints a picture of gradual, albeit inconsistent, economic expansion.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In this three months period, production led the charge with a 1.2% increase, highlighting a resilient manufacturing and industrial segment that counters the monthly dip in August. Construction also showed promise with a 0.9% rise, indicating a level of sustained activity in infrastructure development over the quarter. Services, though only increasing by a marginal 0.1%, maintained its positive contribution.

Full UK GDP release here.