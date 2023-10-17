New Zealand CPI slowed to 5.6% yoy in Q3, dimming prospects of RBNZ hike

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s CPI recorded a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping from 6.0% yoy to 5.6% yoy in Q3. This figure not only fell short of the anticipated 5.9% yoy but was also well below RBNZ’s own forecast of 6.0% yoy for the quarter. Such a deceleration would curb the likelihood of another interest rate hike in November.

A breakdown of the inflation contributors indicates that food prices played a dominant role in driving the annual inflation rate. Following closely were the costs associated with housing and household utilities, with the inflation in this sector being attributed to escalating expenses of construction and rental services.

Nicola Growden, the senior manager of consumer prices, stated, “Prices are still increasing, but are increasing at rates lower than we have seen in the previous few quarters.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On a quarterly perspective, Q3 CPI reflected a growth of 1.8% qoq, marking an upturn from Q2’s 1.1% qoq. However, it missed the estimated rise of 1.9% qoq. An analysis of sector-wise performance shows that the transport sector experienced significant inflationary pressures. Specifically, the costs of petrol and new motor vehicles surged by 16.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

Full New Zealand CPI release here.