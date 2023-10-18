RBA’s Bullock highlights sticky services inflation, housing and job market

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA Governor Michele Bullock voiced concerns over stickiness in services inflation, rising house prices and tight labor market at an Australian Financial Security Authority event.

“We’re seeing a slowdown in consumption,” Bullock said, pointing out a decline in per capita consumption. This can be attributed to the central bank’s policy measures, as indicated by her remark, “monetary policy is starting to bite.” She elaborated that businesses were starting to find it hard to pass on cost increases as demand begins to taper.

However, the stickiness of inflation remains a significant concern. Bullock highlighted a stubborn rise in services inflation, which encompasses various sectors, from restaurants to hairdressers. “That inflation is running at a bit over 4 per cent,” she noted, acknowledging it exceeds RBA’s target and mirrors inflationary trends observed globally.

Additionally, housing prices are on the rise again, coupled with a tight employment market, contributing to inflationary pressures. These economic elements, combined with external factors such as the Israel-Gaza conflict escalating fuel costs, suggest that inflation might remain a persistent issue.