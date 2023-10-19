Australia’s business confidence shows uptick, but inflationary concerns persist

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australian businesses are displaying signs of renewed optimism, as revealed by NAB Quarterly Business Confidence index for Q3. The index improved, moving up from -4 in the second quarter to -1 in the third. Moreover, the gauge for Current Business Conditions also indicated better sentiment, rising from 11 to 13.

However, an undercurrent of concern persisted regarding cost dynamics. Labour cost growth experienced an increase, shifting up to 1.8% from the 1.3% witnessed in Q2. On the other hand, purchase costs growth showed a modest climb, reaching 1.4% from the 1.3% seen in the previous quarter. In a positive sign, fewer businesses highlighted materials as a limiting factor, with the percentage dropping to 32% from the 36% reported in Q2.

NAB’s Chief Economist Alan Oster noted, “Price growth remained elevated in Q3. This is in line with our expectation for a reasonably strong inflation print of 1.1% for the quarter when the full Q3 CPI is released next week.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, he tempered the immediate inflationary concerns with a longer-term view, adding, “Still, we do expect inflation to moderate gradually as the economy slows.”

Full Australia NAB Quarterly Business Confidence release here.