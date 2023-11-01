US ISM manufacturing plummets to 46.7, longest contraction streak since Great Recession

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an alarming development for the US economy, ISM Manufacturing PMI for October has nosedived to 46.7, a stark contrast from last month’s 49.0 and shattering expectations which had anticipated it to remain steady. This marks the twelfth month in a row where the PMI has stayed below the critical 50-point mark, signaling a contraction in manufacturing activity. This persistent downturn is reminiscent of the distressing times during the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

Digging deeper into the data, new orders saw a decrease, moving from 49.2 to 45.5. This now marks the 14th month where new orders have contracted. Production levels, too, experienced a decline, sliding from 52.5 to a borderline 50.4. Employment metrics were not immune either, plummeting from 51.2 to 46.8. However, there was a minor uptick in prices, which moved from 43.8 to 45.1.

The ISM’s statement offered some insight into the broader implications of this data. They pointed out, “The correlation between the Manufacturing PMI and the entirety of the US economy suggests that the October reading of 46.7 percent equates to a decrease of minus-0.7 percent in real GDP, when viewed on an annualized basis.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full US ISM manufacturing release here.