Eurozone PMI services finalized at 47.8, stagflation concerns mount

Eurozone PMI Services slumped to 47.8 (final reading) from September’s 48.7. PMI Composite index, which tracks both manufacturing and services, descended to a 35-month low of 46.5 from 47.2. The rate at which new business is falling has reached levels not seen since 2012, with the exception of the pandemic period.

This downturn is evident across key Eurozone economies, with member states reporting troubling metrics. Spain hit a 2-month low at the brink of stagnation with PMI Composite of 50.0, while Ireland descended to an 11-month low at 49.7. Italy and Germany both reported figures suggesting continuing contraction in service sector activity, with PMIs at 47.0 and 45.9 respectively. France, although at a 2-month high, still sits in a contractionary phase at 44.6.

Cyrus de la Rubia of HCOB offers a stark analysis: “The Eurozone service sector appears to be struggling at the onset of Q4, continuing a three-month trend of decline. A steep decrease in new business intake is a worrying harbinger for future activity. Although there is a slight uptick in future expectations, they still linger well below the historical average.”

The economic situation seems paradoxical, with prices rising without the typical accompanying demand, pointing to a condition of “stagflation”. De la Rubia questions how long this “odd stagflation zone” will persist, a query that also plagues ECB. With PMI data suggesting no quick exit from these conditions, it appears ECB is not in a position to lower interest rates just yet, as it balances the dual threats of sluggish growth and persistent inflation.

Full Eurozone PMI Services release here.