Dow Jones Futures ($Ym_F) Elliott Wave: Trading Setup Explained

Hello traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Dow Jones Futures published in members area of the website.

As our members know, we have had many high-probability trading setups recently. YM_F is one of them.Dow Jones futures made a pullback that unfolded as an Elliott Wave Zig Zag pattern. Price completed a clear 3-wave move down from the June 5th peak and found support at the Equal Legs zone (Blue Box buying area).

In the following analysis, we explain the Elliott Wave pattern, the market outlook, and the trading setup.

YM_F Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.10.2026

Dow Jones Futures (YM_F) shows a lower low structure from the peak, keeping the bearish sequence in place. The current price structure remains incomplete, which suggests more downside toward the 50107–49347 area. This zone is our Blue Box buying area. We do not recommend selling YM_F and prefer the long side from this zone.

Once price reaches the buying area, it can either rally to new highs or bounce in 3 waves. If the bounce reaches the 50% Fibonacci retracement against the (b) wave high, we will move stops to break-even and secure partial profits.

Our charts are easy to trade and understand:

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable.

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Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area.

YM_F Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.13.2026

Dow Jones Futures (YM_F) extended into our buying zone at 50107–49347 as expected. Price found buyers at the Blue Box and is showing a strong reaction from that area. As a result, long positions from the Equal Legs zone should now be risk free.As long as price stays above the 49859 low, we expect further strength in Dow Jones, with potential for a move toward new highs.

Important note: Our analysis is not based on Elliott Wave in isolation. We perform detailed higher-time-frame cycle analysis, which shows an incomplete market structure. This is one of the key drivers of price action, along with correlation analysis and broader market context.

We also teach our members in live analysis sessions how to identify incomplete bullish and bearish sequences. Even a 14-day trial, is enough to noticeably improve your trading analysis and forecasting approach.