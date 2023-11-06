Eurozone Sentix rose to -18.6 as inflation worries ease

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone’s Sentix Investor Confidence Index rose from -21.90 to -18.6 in November, marking the highest level since June and surpassing analysts’ expectations of -22.5.

The details of the report are also encouraging, with Current Situation Index marginally improving from -27.0 to -26.8. Expectations Index leaped towards optimism, reaching the highest point since February at -10.0, up from -16.8.

However, it is critical to acknowledge that expectations remain in negative terrain. “The decrease in negative momentum is an initial sign of improvement,” according to the Sentix report, “but the all-clear can only be given if expectations turn positive.”O

ne notable development is the rise in the Sentix “Inflation” theme index, which has crossed into positive territory for the first time since early 2020, suggesting that inflation may be diminishing as a key concern. The index now stands at +6.5 points, a development that could potentially reduce ECB’s urgency to act.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.