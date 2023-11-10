Fri, Nov 10, 2023 @ 16:20 GMT
NIESR forecasts slight growth for UK economy, averting recession in 2023

NIESR forecasts slight growth for UK economy, averting recession in 2023

According to NIESR’s projections, UK economy is set to witness a marginal increase in GDP of 0.1% in the fourth quarter of this year. The institute’s report highlighted, “Our central forecast does not expect a recession in 2023.”

Delving into the specifics of the economic forecast, NIESR stated, “These forecasts remain broadly consistent with the longer-term trend of low, but stable economic growth in the United Kingdom.”

Looking ahead to the next two years, NIESR expects the pace of growth to remain relatively subdued. The institute’s report forecasts GDP growth of 0.6% for 2023, followed by further restrained growth of 0.5% in 2024. The primary cause for this muted growth, as per NIESR, is the ongoing productivity slump.

Full NIESR release here.

