New Zealand BNZ services fell to 48.9, contraction with economic angst

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index experienced a notable dip in October, falling from 50.6 to 48.9, a level indicative of contraction in the sector. This decline also positions the index well below its long-term average of 53.5.

Activity and sales experienced a significant drop, moving from 50.9 to 47.4. There was also a downturn in employment, which decreased from 50.5 to 49.3. New orders and business fell as well,from 53.9 to 51.9. On a more positive note, stocks and inventories saw an increase, rising from 48.0 to 51.1, and supplier deliveries edged up slightly from 49.7 to 49.8.

Despite these declines, the proportion of negative comments in October decreased to 58.2%, a reduction from 61.8% in September and 63.9% in August, indicating a slight improvement in business sentiment.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said that “combined, the PSI (48.9) and PMI (42.5) paint a picture of economic angst. This counsels caution around GDP for Q3, after it posted a surprising gain of 0.9% in Q2”.

Full NZ BNZ PSI release here.