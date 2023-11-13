Japan’s wholesale inflation eases to 0.8% yoy, continued downward trend

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s corporate goods price index, a key indicator of wholesale inflation, exhibited a significant slowdown in October, underscoring a continued trend of easing price pressures.

The index increased by just 0.8% yoy, falling short of the anticipated 0.9% yoy and marking its first dip below 1% since February 2021. This latest figure also represents the 10th consecutive month of slowing wholesale inflation.

The deceleration in the CGPI can be largely attributed to decreases in the prices of specific commodities. Notably, costs for wood, chemical, and steel products experienced declines, reflecting the broader impact of reduced global commodity prices.

Export price index saw an uptick from 0.5% yoy to 1.0% yoy. Import price index showed a lesser decline, moving from -15.5% yoy to -12.5% yoy.

