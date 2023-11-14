Australia’s consumer sentiment plummets post RBA rate hike

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index saw a significant decline in November, dropping by -2.6% mom to 79.9, reflecting a deepening pessimism among consumers.

Westpac attributed this drop to the recent RBA rate hike, noting a -6% decrease in confidence during the survey period. Despite the overarching pessimism, labor market confidence and housing-related sentiment remained relatively stable.

Westpac further commented, “The Reserve Bank Board next meets on December 5. The November Consumer Sentiment survey highlights the weak and uneven conditions across Australia’s consumer sector.

“How this plays out for wider domestic demand in the context of strong population growth is something the Board will need to consider as it acts to ensure inflation returns to target.”

Full Australia Westpac consumer sentiment release here.