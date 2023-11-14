Tue, Nov 14, 2023 @ 04:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's consumer sentiment plummets post RBA rate hike

Australia’s consumer sentiment plummets post RBA rate hike

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index saw a significant decline in November, dropping by -2.6% mom to 79.9, reflecting a deepening pessimism among consumers.

Westpac attributed this drop to the recent RBA rate hike, noting a -6% decrease in confidence during the survey period. Despite the overarching pessimism, labor market confidence and housing-related sentiment remained relatively stable.

Westpac further commented, “The Reserve Bank Board next meets on December 5. The November Consumer Sentiment survey highlights the weak and uneven conditions across Australia’s consumer sector.

“How this plays out for wider domestic demand in the context of strong population growth is something the Board will need to consider as it acts to ensure inflation returns to target.”

Full Australia Westpac consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.