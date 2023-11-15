Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 03:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina's industrial and retail growth surpass expectations, PBOC injects fresh funds

China’s industrial and retail growth surpass expectations, PBOC injects fresh funds

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s industrial output and retail sales for October exceeded market expectations. Industrial production rose 4.6% yoy, surpassing forecasted 4.5% yoy, marking an improvement from September’s 4.5% yoy growth. Retail sales recorded a robust 7.6% yoy growth, significantly higher than anticipated 7.0% yoy and showing a considerable improvement from 5.5% yoy increase in September.

However, fixed asset investment experienced slower growth, rising only 2.9% ytd yoy, which was below the expected 3.1%. The real estate sector particularly faced challenges, with investment dropping by -9.3% ytd yoy, a deterioration compared to the previous period through September.

In a separate development, People’s Bank of China C) maintained the interest rate on CNY 1.45T worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans at 2.50%, consistent with previous operations. As CNY 850B worth of MLF loans were set to expire this month, this move resulted in a net injection of CNY 600B of fresh funds into the banking system.

The central bank stated that this loan operation aimed to keep the banking system’s liquidity at a reasonably ample level, countering short-term factors such as tax payments and government bond issuances.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.