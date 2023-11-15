China’s industrial and retail growth surpass expectations, PBOC injects fresh funds

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s industrial output and retail sales for October exceeded market expectations. Industrial production rose 4.6% yoy, surpassing forecasted 4.5% yoy, marking an improvement from September’s 4.5% yoy growth. Retail sales recorded a robust 7.6% yoy growth, significantly higher than anticipated 7.0% yoy and showing a considerable improvement from 5.5% yoy increase in September.

However, fixed asset investment experienced slower growth, rising only 2.9% ytd yoy, which was below the expected 3.1%. The real estate sector particularly faced challenges, with investment dropping by -9.3% ytd yoy, a deterioration compared to the previous period through September.

In a separate development, People’s Bank of China C) maintained the interest rate on CNY 1.45T worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans at 2.50%, consistent with previous operations. As CNY 850B worth of MLF loans were set to expire this month, this move resulted in a net injection of CNY 600B of fresh funds into the banking system.

The central bank stated that this loan operation aimed to keep the banking system’s liquidity at a reasonably ample level, countering short-term factors such as tax payments and government bond issuances.