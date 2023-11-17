Fri, Nov 17, 2023 @ 02:53 GMT
Mester’s perspective from Fed’s crow’s nest: Disinflation progress made, yet more evidence needed

In a CNBC interview overnight, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester acknowledged, “We’re making progress on inflation, discernible progress. We need to see more of that.”

But she also highlighted the necessity of observing more concrete data to confirm that inflation is indeed on a timely path back to the desired level.

In her metaphorical reference to the “crow’s nest”, a vantage point on a ship used for spotting distant objects, Mester likened Fed’s current position.

“We’re at the crow’s nest. What does the crow’s nest let you do? It lets you look out on the horizon and see where the data is coming in, where the economy is evolving.”

As for her personal stance on the direction of monetary policy, “I haven’t assessed that yet. Where I think we are right now is we’re basically in a very good spot for policy.”

