WTI crude oil nosedives to four-month low, more downside ahead

WTI crude oil experienced a significant tumble this week, dropping around -5% yesterday and reaching its lowest point in four months, marking a trajectory for its fourth consecutive week of decline. This marks the commodity’s potential fourth consecutive week of decline.

Despite OPEC and IEA’s predictions of supply tightness in Q4, a confluence of disappointing global economic data and a surge in US crude inventories, coupled with sustained record-level production, has fueled the sharp selloff.

From a technical analysis perspective, the bearish sentiment was cemented earlier this week when WTI failed to reclaim psychological level. The ongoing decline from 95.50 is now expected to continue to 161.8% projection of 95.50 to 81.77 from 91.07 at 68.85. However, we anticipate significant support emerging in 63.67/66.94 support zone, which to trigger reversal.

Overall, WTI is seen as encapsulated in a long-term range-bound pattern, oscillating between the 63/64 and 95/96 zones.