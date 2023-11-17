Fri, Nov 17, 2023 @ 06:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsWTI crude oil nosedives to four-month low, more downside ahead

WTI crude oil nosedives to four-month low, more downside ahead

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

WTI crude oil experienced a significant tumble this week, dropping around -5% yesterday and reaching its lowest point in four months, marking a trajectory for its fourth consecutive week of decline. This marks the commodity’s potential fourth consecutive week of decline.

Despite OPEC and IEA’s predictions of supply tightness in Q4, a confluence of disappointing global economic data and a surge in US crude inventories, coupled with sustained record-level production, has fueled the sharp selloff.

From a technical analysis perspective, the bearish sentiment was cemented earlier this week when WTI failed to reclaim psychological level. The ongoing decline from 95.50 is now expected to continue to 161.8% projection of 95.50 to 81.77 from 91.07 at 68.85. However, we anticipate significant support emerging in 63.67/66.94 support zone, which to trigger reversal.

Overall, WTI is seen as encapsulated in a long-term range-bound pattern, oscillating between the 63/64 and 95/96 zones.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.